1,061 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $189.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

