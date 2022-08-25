Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

