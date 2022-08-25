WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.