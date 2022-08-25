WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $794,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 332,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

