WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $826,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 477,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.28 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

