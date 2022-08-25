WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

