WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $808,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

