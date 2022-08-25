WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 415 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.