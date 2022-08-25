WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,051 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $717,400 over the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of HVT opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $504.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.