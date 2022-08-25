WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,669 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

