WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 11,377 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of The GEO Group worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The GEO Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

