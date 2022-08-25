William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 12,522 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Granite Construction worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.