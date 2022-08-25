William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $29,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after buying an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after buying an additional 263,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

TPH stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

