William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

