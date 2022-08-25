William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,514 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Expro Group worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 188.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.20. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Expro Group

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.