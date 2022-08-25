William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.63 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

