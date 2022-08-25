William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.59% of TreeHouse Foods worth $28,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of THS opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

