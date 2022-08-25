Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 775,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,648,000 after acquiring an additional 491,719 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 457,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 433,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

WPM opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.