Westpac Banking Corp Sells 336 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,403,000 after purchasing an additional 202,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica Trading Down 0.5 %

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

CMA opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.