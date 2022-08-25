Westpac Banking Corp Sells 284 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $273,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in V.F. by 14.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 158,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,542,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,684,000 after purchasing an additional 146,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.