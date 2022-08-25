Westpac Banking Corp Sells 28,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

