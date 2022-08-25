Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,058 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,722,542 shares of company stock worth $32,993,549 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.