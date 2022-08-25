Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,056 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.37.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

