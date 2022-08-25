Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

