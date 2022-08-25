Westpac Banking Corp Has $927,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.