Westpac Banking Corp Has $927,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
