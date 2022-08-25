Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
