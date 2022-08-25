Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,247 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $176.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

