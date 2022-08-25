Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 345,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.14% of Universal Health Services worth $232,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6,948.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,797.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

