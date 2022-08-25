Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

