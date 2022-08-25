The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 776,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,562,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,510,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,815 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 210.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 203,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

