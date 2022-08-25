Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

