StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.15 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -1.37.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

