StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 7.4 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.