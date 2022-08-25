StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 94,849,203 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

