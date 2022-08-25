StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inphi Price Performance

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.27. Inphi has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.