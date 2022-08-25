StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $116,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

