StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
