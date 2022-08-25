StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

C&F Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

