Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.