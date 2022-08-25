SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.61% of SBA Communications worth $226,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 716,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

SBAC opened at $332.97 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

