Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 25,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,274,142 shares in the company, valued at C$6,672,398.22.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 29,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$12,980.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,175.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 126,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 37,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,450.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$44.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.