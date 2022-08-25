RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

