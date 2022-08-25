RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

RealNetworks Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

