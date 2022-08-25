RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RealNetworks
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.