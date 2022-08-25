Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $31,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64.

