Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.02 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

PAYX opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

