Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,193 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Profile

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.