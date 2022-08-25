QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) CFO Adam Paul Spittler Purchases 5,500 Shares

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) CFO Adam Paul Spittler acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Paul Spittler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Adam Paul Spittler acquired 7,250 shares of QualTek Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,875.00.

QualTek Services Stock Up 7.1 %

QTEK opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. QualTek Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

QualTek Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

See Also

