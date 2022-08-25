ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 76,990 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

NDSN stock opened at $239.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.58. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.59%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

