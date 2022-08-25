Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

