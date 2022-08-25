Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Premier were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

