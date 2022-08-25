PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.48 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerFleet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

