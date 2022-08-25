PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PWFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Trading Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.48 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.